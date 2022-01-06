Major roads back open after being shut down due to icy conditions, crashes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said in an update on social media that I-75 at the Fayette/Madison County line and I-64 in Clark County are back open Thursday evening.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, nine semi-trucks jackknifed virtually all at once on I-75 in Fayette and Madison counties. They said the semi-trucks that were blocking the southbound lane have been moved to one side, and traffic for northbound I-75 is moving as of around 8:30 p.m.

KYTC said on I-64 in Clark and Montgomery counties, there was an incident involving several cars westbound and eastbound was temporarily closed. In an update around 8:30 p.m., they said one lane is open with a second lane to reopen soon.

Here’s a look at what I-75 looked like:

Responders say the interstate is extremely slick. They are advising that you stay home and off the roads if possible.

Lexington police gave us an update around 5:30 on crashes. They said since 10:00 a.m., they worked 108 non-injury collisions, 19 injury collisions, 10 motorist assists, and 32 traffic hazards.

The Lexington Police Department is temporarily suspending reporting non-injury collisions in Fayette County. Should you be involved in a non-injury collision, exchange the following information with the other vehicles:

Insurance information

Vehicle information, including license plate number & state, year, make and model

License information for both drivers

Drivers should also try to collect the following information pertaining to the collision:

The location and time of the collision.

Photos of any damage. (Only take photos if you can do so safely)

Citizens have 10 days to report the collision.

Call your insurance company to let them know about the collision.

Do not call the other driver’s insurance company.

I-64 near Mt. Sterling was shut down from the 101-110 mile marks because of a 50-75-car pileup. WKYT’s Chad Hedrick spoke with a man who has been stuck in the traffic backup for over 2.5 hours and was told cars could be stuck waiting for several hours.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.