Major roads back open after being shut down due to icy conditions, crashes

I-64 Mt. Sterling pileup
I-64 Mt. Sterling pileup(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said in an update on social media that I-75 at the Fayette/Madison County line and I-64 in Clark County are back open Thursday evening.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, nine semi-trucks jackknifed virtually all at once on I-75 in Fayette and Madison counties. They said the semi-trucks that were blocking the southbound lane have been moved to one side, and traffic for northbound I-75 is moving as of around 8:30 p.m.

KYTC said on I-64 in Clark and Montgomery counties, there was an incident involving several cars westbound and eastbound was temporarily closed. In an update around 8:30 p.m., they said one lane is open with a second lane to reopen soon.

Here’s a look at what I-75 looked like:

Responders say the interstate is extremely slick. They are advising that you stay home and off the roads if possible.

Lexington police gave us an update around 5:30 on crashes. They said since 10:00 a.m., they worked 108 non-injury collisions, 19 injury collisions, 10 motorist assists, and 32 traffic hazards.

The Lexington Police Department is temporarily suspending reporting non-injury collisions in Fayette County. Should you be involved in a non-injury collision, exchange the following information with the other vehicles:

  • Insurance information
  • Vehicle information, including license plate number & state, year, make and model
  • License information for both drivers

Drivers should also try to collect the following information pertaining to the collision:

  • The location and time of the collision.
  • Photos of any damage. (Only take photos if you can do so safely)
  • Citizens have 10 days to report the collision.
  • Call your insurance company to let them know about the collision.
  • Do not call the other driver’s insurance company.

I-64 near Mt. Sterling was shut down from the 101-110 mile marks because of a 50-75-car pileup. WKYT’s Chad Hedrick spoke with a man who has been stuck in the traffic backup for over 2.5 hours and was told cars could be stuck waiting for several hours.

