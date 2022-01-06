Mayo Clinic denies medical exemption to former employee with suppressed immune system

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Although the CDC says the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for almost everyone, what do you do if your doctor suggests not getting it? Especially if your employer is requiring it. A now former Mayo employee, Robert Kinney, reached out to us with his unique story.

“Two years ago, when I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), I couldn’t walk,” said Kinney. “If I do get the vaccine, or any vaccine, or tattoo, or anything, Northwestern University Hospital has told me I risk the chance of getting MS again, and I can’t take that risk.”

This is because of a stem cell transplant Kinney received to help cure the disease.

Mayo Clinic now requires the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, and as of Monday, if you did not get the shot, you were terminated.

“There are circumstances where a vaccine might not be appropriate or might not be advised. It all comes down to really a risk analysis, and you’re looking at what’s the potential benefit? What are the potential risks? And weighing those two for each individual in these type of situations,” said Infection Preventionist at Children’s Minnesota Joe Kurland.

According to its frequently updated website, the CDC says “Most people with underlying medical conditions can get the COVID-19 vaccine.” This includes those with autoimmune conditions.

Kinney says he filed for a medical exemption after Mayo Clinic announced back in September that there would be consequences for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“With my history I filled out the form. My primary care physician filled out the form, and it was denied. I appealed it, and they denied it,” Kinney said.

He also says Mayo hired him just six months ago as a remote employee knowing his medical situation.

“When I was hired in June of 2021, I was subject to a blood test and the blood test revealed I do not have any vaccines in my system because of a stem cell transplant that I had,” said Kinney.

According to Kinney, he has never interacted with patients while working at Mayo.

KTTC reached out to Mayo regarding this specific situation, but it could not comment.

“A clinician that understands an individual’s medical history, kind of what their background is, their exposure risks are, kind of what their lifestyle risks are really is in the best position to be making advice as far as what vaccinations are appropriate,” said Dr. Kurland.

Now that Kinney has lost his full-time job, he says he is worried about providing for his family.

“I shouldn’t have to worry about that, I don’t think. Especially when not only am I in good standing with the employer, they gave me a bonus recently because I have done such a good job,” Kinney said.

Late Monday is when Kinney said he returned all of his equipment to Mayo before being let go. While he is still hopeful the situation will turnout positively, Kinney says his family and friends have been extremely supportive.

