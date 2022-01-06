MetroSafe provides accident totals due to winter weather

Support Local Businesses
Officials in the Louisville Metro have provided information on traffic incidents caused by winter weather on Thursday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials in the Louisville Metro have provided information on traffic incidents caused by winter weather on Thursday.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., there were 28 injury accidents and 127 non-injury accidents happening on city roadways.

In addition, there have been 15 accidents involving Jefferson County Public School buses as of 4:30 p.m., Ellis confirmed. No injuries were reported in those incidents.

Officials are still working as more incidents are expected due to slick roadways and other winter weather reports.

The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team forecasts snow until Thursday evening, with wind chills expected to dip below zero.

WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

