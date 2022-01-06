Support Local Businesses
MetroSafe provides early accident totals due to winter weather

Officials in the Louisville Metro have provided information on traffic incidents caused by winter weather on Thursday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials in the Louisville Metro have provided information on traffic incidents caused by winter weather on Thursday.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there were 23 injury accidents and 111 non-injury accidents happening on city roadways.

Officials are still working as more incidents are expected due to slick roadways and other winter weather reports.

The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team forecasts snow until Thursday evening, with wind chills expected to dip below zero.

This story may be updated.

