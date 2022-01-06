MetroSafe provides early accident totals due to winter weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials in the Louisville Metro have provided information on traffic incidents caused by winter weather on Thursday.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there were 23 injury accidents and 111 non-injury accidents happening on city roadways.

Officials are still working as more incidents are expected due to slick roadways and other winter weather reports.

The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team forecasts snow until Thursday evening, with wind chills expected to dip below zero.

This story may be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.