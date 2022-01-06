Sacred Heart Freshman is Turning Heads for the Defending Champs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Zakiyah Johnson is a six foot wing who can play all five positions for Sacred Heart averaging around 17 points-a-game. “She can score and rebound. She also shares the ball,” said Sacred Heart head coach Donna Moir.

Oh, by the way, she’s only a freshman. “Sometimes, I mean, I kinda forget I’m a freshman too,” joked Johnson. Zakiyah, or just “Z”, comes to Sacred Heart from Shelby County. She says leaving her home school was difficult, but Sacred Heart just felt right. “Just the environment. I mean it matches me as a person,” said Johnson whose parents both played college basketball. Johnson has an electric personality that is a welcome addition to the squad. “I am a very social person,” Johnson said. “Just a big personality, which kind of is fun because I do have a lot of quiet kids on the team,” said Moir.

When you bring in a talented ninth grader like Zakiyah Johnson to a Sacred Heart team who just won a state championship, and has most of that talent coming back, you might expect that there would be a little friction, but Zakiyah says they’ve welcomed her with open arms.

Triniti Ralston started at point guard last year, and is still the floor general this season, but has no problems letting “Z” run the show at certain points in the game. As a matter of fact, she welcomes it. “Somebody that you know you can give the ball to and they won’t make as much turnovers as somebody else if you’re tired, or out the game, somebody else who’s backing you up,” said Ralston. “She’s not selfish at all. She knows what’s best for our team, so if she thinks me running point is the best idea for that game, or for that play she’s going to let me do it,” said Johnson.

The Valkyries are off to a roaring start, winning their games by an average of 33 points per contest.

