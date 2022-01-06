Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Salem woman celebrates 108th birthday

A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday today.
A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday today.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday today.

Miss Viola Jones is a whopping 108 years young! She was born in 1914.

She’s affectionally known as ‘Granny’ by her family and close friends. Jones is celebrating her birthday at her home surrounded by close family members.

She says her secret to living such a long life is trusting in God and always being kind to others.

Happy Birthday Miss Viola!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jan. 6, 2022 snowstorm brought traffic on the Joe Prather Highway in Hardin County to a...
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Snow ends, bitter cold moves in
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio providing an update on the district's plans during the...
JCPS ready to transition to NTI amid COVID spread, Pollio says
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day

Latest News

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Coroner: Girl, 2, found dead in Indiana river had drowned
With colder weather approaching, firefighters are warning about the possibility of house fires...
Louisville-area firefighters share tips on preventing fires during winter weather
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
Calls came in just before 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of Dixie Highway...
LMPD: Man shot during road rage incident in Valley Station
At 4 p.m., US 23 was starting to see snow as the winter weather moved through Pike County.
Pike County road crews battle winter weather days after flooding