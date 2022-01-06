Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Sentencing set Friday for 3 men convicted in Arbery death

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Sentencing is this Friday for the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

A judge will be the one to hand out the sentence instead of the jury.

The jury gave out guilty verdicts for Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan in November in the death of Arbery, who is buried near Waynesboro.

Since the judge knows things they do not know — and to separate the verdict — the sentencing will be done without the jurors there.

CRIME | Authorities searching for escaped Effingham County inmate

At the November trial, the three white men were convicted of murder and other crimes in the Feb. 23, 2020, killing of the 25-year-old Black man.

The McMichaels armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup after seeing him running in their neighborhood just outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick. Bryan hopped in his own truck and recorded video on his cellphone as he joined the pursuit, capturing the moments when Travis McMichael blasted Arbery with a shotgun.

A nine-count indictment charged the McMichaels and Bryan each with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Travis McMichael was convicted of all nine charges. Greg McMichael was convicted of all charges except malice murder. Bryan was convicted of three counts of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault, as well as false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Malice and felony murder convictions both carry a minimum penalty of life in prison. The judge decides whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole. Even if a chance of parole is granted, a person convicted of murder must serve 30 years before becoming eligible. Multiple murder convictions are merged for the purposes of sentencing.

Murder can also be punishable by death in Georgia if the killing meets certain criteria. Prosecutors chose not to seek the death penalty in the case of Arbery’s slaying.

Each count of aggravated assault carries a prison term of at least one year but not more than 20 years. False imprisonment is punishable by a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jan. 6, 2022 snowstorm brought traffic on the Joe Prather Highway in Hardin County to a...
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Snow ends, bitter cold moves in
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio providing an update on the district's plans during the...
JCPS ready to transition to NTI amid COVID spread, Pollio says
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day

Latest News

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Coroner: Girl, 2, found dead in Indiana river had drowned
With colder weather approaching, firefighters are warning about the possibility of house fires...
Louisville-area firefighters share tips on preventing fires during winter weather
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
Calls came in just before 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of Dixie Highway...
LMPD: Man shot during road rage incident in Valley Station
At 4 p.m., US 23 was starting to see snow as the winter weather moved through Pike County.
Pike County road crews battle winter weather days after flooding