Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Student wins contest with 30 pound cabbage

Jack Baker - Alabama winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd-Grade Cabbage Program contest
Jack Baker - Alabama winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd-Grade Cabbage Program contest(Jefferson County Schools)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Talk about a green thumb. With some hard work and a little TLC, a Jefferson County student was able to grow a 30 pound cabbage.

Jack Baker is the Alabama winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd-Grade Cabbage Program contest.

Jack, a student at Bryan Elementary School, was sent home with a cabbage plant right before schools closed for COVID in 2020. Jack and his grandfather planted and babied the cabbage until it reached full size.

His impressive 30 pound cabbage earned him the state cabbage title and a $1000 scholarship from Bonnie Plants. Congratulations Jack!

Jack Baker - Alabama winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd-Grade Cabbage Program contest
Jack Baker - Alabama winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd-Grade Cabbage Program contest(Jefferson County Schools)

The Bonnie Plants Program was initiated with the mission to inspire a love of vegetable gardening in young people, teach kids where their food comes from, and grow a new generation of gardeners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jan. 6, 2022 snowstorm brought traffic on the Joe Prather Highway in Hardin County to a...
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Snow ends, bitter cold moves in
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio providing an update on the district's plans during the...
JCPS ready to transition to NTI amid COVID spread, Pollio says
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day

Latest News

Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Coroner: Girl, 2, found dead in Indiana river had drowned
With colder weather approaching, firefighters are warning about the possibility of house fires...
Louisville-area firefighters share tips on preventing fires during winter weather
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
Calls came in just before 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of Dixie Highway...
LMPD: Man shot during road rage incident in Valley Station
At 4 p.m., US 23 was starting to see snow as the winter weather moved through Pike County.
Pike County road crews battle winter weather days after flooding