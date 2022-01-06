Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Suspect arrested in thefts targeting LMPD vehicles

Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from LMPD...
Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from LMPD vehicles.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say a coordinated investigation involving personnel from different department units has led to the arrest of a man in connection with the thefts from LMPD vehicles.

Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, of Louisville, was taken into custody after a foot chase in the Camp Taylor neighborhood.

Dumonte is charged with one count each of robbery, fleeing or evading police and impersonating a police officer. He is also charged with four counts of receiving stolen property over $10,000.

LMPD says when Dumonte was arrested, he was in possession of two guns, two LMPD tasers and was wearing LMPD body armor.

Following the execution of search warrants, detectives recovered LMPD equipment, uniforms, weapons and munitions, along with three stolen vehicles from other cases. LMPD said they also found evidence linking Dumonte to several thefts in the Nashville, Tennessee area.

Dumonte is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $130,000 cash bond.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day WAVE
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Snow takes over WAVE Country
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio providing an update on the district's plans during the...
JCPS ready to transition to NTI amid COVID spread, Pollio says
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man was found shot to death inside a...
Man dies in Taylor Blvd. shooting

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police Activities League
LMPD unveils new initiative to engage with city’s youth
The winter weather rolling across the state and the omicron COVID-19 variant were among the...
Beshear talks snow, COVID-19 in Team Kentucky Update
The World's Most Famous Racetrack will be hosting the newest site in Louisville Metro to get a...
Louisville Metro to open drive-thru mass testing site at Churchill Downs
Government offices in Hardin County closed at Noon on January 6, 2022, due to the snow and poor...
Snow brings early closure to Hardin County government offices