Suspect arrested in thefts targeting LMPD vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say a coordinated investigation involving personnel from different department units has led to the arrest of a man in connection with the thefts from LMPD vehicles.

Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, of Louisville, was taken into custody after a foot chase in the Camp Taylor neighborhood.

Dumonte is charged with one count each of robbery, fleeing or evading police and impersonating a police officer. He is also charged with four counts of receiving stolen property over $10,000.

LMPD says when Dumonte was arrested, he was in possession of two guns, two LMPD tasers and was wearing LMPD body armor.

Following the execution of search warrants, detectives recovered LMPD equipment, uniforms, weapons and munitions, along with three stolen vehicles from other cases. LMPD said they also found evidence linking Dumonte to several thefts in the Nashville, Tennessee area.

Dumonte is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $130,000 cash bond.

