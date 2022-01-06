Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Taco Bell to offer monthly taco subscription

Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.
Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lovers of Taco Bell can get a discount when they prepay for their daily fix.

The fast-food chain is rolling out a new subscription service called the Taco Lover’s Pass.

For $10 month, customers can get one taco a day for 30 straight days.

A variety of tacos are offered with the subscription, including soft tacos, crunchy tacos, and the popular Doritos Locos tacos.

Customers can sign up for the Taco Lover’s Pass starting Thursday, but only if they are members of the restaurant’s rewards program and have downloaded its app.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
Alert Day WAVE
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Snow takes over WAVE Country
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio providing an update on the district's plans during the...
JCPS ready to transition to NTI amid COVID spread, Pollio says
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man was found shot to death inside a...
Man dies in Taylor Blvd. shooting

Latest News

According to the IRS, stolen property falls into the category of “other income” obtained...
Make final 2021 quarterly tax payment now to avoid surprise tax bill, possible penalty
LIVE: House observes Capitol riot anniversary
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif....
WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases as omicron surges
Government offices in Hardin County closed at Noon on January 6, 2022, due to the snow and poor...
Snow brings early closure to Hardin County government offices