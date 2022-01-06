Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Woman hit by SUV while waiting for order inside Detroit restaurant

By WXYZ staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) – It was just past midnight on New Year’s Day when an SUV veered off the road, hit the gas and went directly into the front of a Detroit restaurant.

Marnasia Bracey was inside Zorba’s Coney Island waiting for her order.

“I heard a boom and then stuff was just falling on top of me,” she said.

Surveillance video shows Bracey at the counter when the vehicle crashes into the restaurant, hitting her and pinning her against the counter.

While she’s buried under debris, the SUV backs up and eventually takes off.

“I’m still in shock,” Bracey said. “I can’t believe that was me.”

Bracey was taken to the hospital in an ambulance but has since been released.

Police said no one else was seriously injured.

The driver and a female passenger, seen arguing in the parking lot before leaving the scene, have been identified, and the SUV has been recovered.

Bracey said she’ll need physical therapy for her injuries and is still in shock over what happened, but she feels lucky to be alive and back home.

“I’m beyond thankful,” she said. “I’m truly blessed. I’m so happy to be here.”

Copyright 2022 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jan. 6, 2022 snowstorm brought traffic on the Joe Prather Highway in Hardin County to a...
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Snow ends, bitter cold moves in
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio providing an update on the district's plans during the...
JCPS ready to transition to NTI amid COVID spread, Pollio says
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS to dismiss early on Thursday

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
Hokey Weather Facts 1/6/22
The six designated sledding hills will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on days where snow...
Louisville Parks and Recreation announces designated sledding hills
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
No word on cause of Philadelphia house fire that killed 12