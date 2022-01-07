3 Cards force 35 turnovers in 81-39 win over Pittsburgh

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emily Engstler had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals as UofL forced 35 Pitt turnovers, and came up with 19 steals in an 81-39 win on Thursday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

Hailey Van Lith also scored 12 for UofL. The Cards were shorthanded, as both Mykasa Robinson and Norika Konno missed the game.

“It’s what we’ve been doing all year,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said. “I mean we’re defending extremely well, we’re putting pressure on the ball. Now, there were, we didn’t force all 35. There were some unforced turnovers.”

The win was the 13th straight for the Cards (13-1, 3-0 ACC) after a season opening loss to #4 Arizona (10-0).

Pitt falls to 9-5 and 0-3. The Panthers were playing for the first time since December 22.

UofL is back in action on the road at Miami (7-4, 0-1) at 12 p.m. on Sunday.

