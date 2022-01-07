Active Heroes founder Troy Yocum dies from COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The founder of a non-profit organization for veterans and bringing awareness to veteran issues has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Troy Yocum, an Iraq War veteran and founder of Active Heroes and Warrior Battalion died on Wednesday at 42 years old.

Yocum’s family confirmed he had been sick from COVID-19 before his death.

(Story continues below post)

The two groups Yocum founded focused on bringing awareness to military veterans suffering from PTSD, depression, suicide and other mental health issues and providing resources for those veterans in need.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to Troy’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Active Heroes posted Wednesday evening.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.