FORECAST: Bitter cold night before weekend warm-up (with rain)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Under a clear sky temperatures will fall back into the lower teens in the city. Some areas dip back into the single digits.

For Saturday we’ll see a slow warm-up above freezing as highs reach into the 40s by evening. Most of the day is dry, but we will see a rain chance increase by the evening as our next front approaches.

That rain will blossom Saturday night and soak us right into Sunday morning. Temperatures will hover in the 40s during the overnight hours into early Sunday.

Rain will be around for a good chunk of the day on Sunday, but it will taper off starting Sunday evening, leaving behind two-thirds of an inch to one-and-a-half inches of rainfall. Watch for some minor flooding issues as the rain wraps up!

Rain chances will ease by Sunday afternoon with temperatures falling once again. We’re back into the 30s for highs Monday and Tuesday. Much of next week looks calmer with a well deserved break from the active weather. Don’t it expect to last too long though!

