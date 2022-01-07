FORECAST: Sunny, but frigid afternoon ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

ICY SPOTS: Use caution on side roads and sidewalks as the ice is not going to melt today

STEADY RAIN: Is back later Saturday night into Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be very cold into the afternoon despite some sunshine. Use caution as slick side roads will remain an issue.

Another cold night is ahead tonight with lows solidly in the teens.

We’ll start off strong Saturday with lots of sunshine. Clouds will take over by the afternoon and evening.

Those clouds will bring some decent bands of rain into Saturday night. We’ll need to watch for some flooding with the rain/snow melt.

Expect the rain to expand Saturday night. It may be locally heavy at times.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.