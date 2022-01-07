Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Sunny, but frigid afternoon ahead

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • ICY SPOTS: Use caution on side roads and sidewalks as the ice is not going to melt today
  • STEADY RAIN: Is back later Saturday night into Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be very cold into the afternoon despite some sunshine. Use caution as slick side roads will remain an issue.

Another cold night is ahead tonight with lows solidly in the teens.

We’ll start off strong Saturday with lots of sunshine. Clouds will take over by the afternoon and evening.

Those clouds will bring some decent bands of rain into Saturday night. We’ll need to watch for some flooding with the rain/snow melt.

Expect the rain to expand Saturday night. It may be locally heavy at times.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/7 10AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/7 10AM Update

Most Read

JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day
Calls came in just before 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of Dixie Highway...
LMPD: Man shot during road rage incident in Valley Station
Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from LMPD...
Suspect arrested in thefts targeting LMPD vehicles
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear declares state of emergency following heavy snowfall in Ky.

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/7 10AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/7 10AM Update
I-65 near Elizabethtown was jammed with cars after the heavy snowfall.
Winter weather causes major traffic problems in Hardin County
After today's early dismissal, a lot of parents sounded off about the decision to try school...
Winter Storm Alert Day 1/6 : Louisville Metro roads and JCPS school decisions
On the Western Kentucky Parkway near Elizabethtown where eight inches of snow fell, vehicles...
Winter Storm Alert Day 1/6 : Hardin County hit hard by storms