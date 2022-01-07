Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

FORECAST: Weekend warm-up brings rain

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Teens again tonight
  • Rain likely late Saturday & Sunday
  • Minor flooding issues possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Get ready for another cold night in WAVE Country as temperatures plummet into the teens once again.

Some areas could wake up in the single digits Saturday morning. Keep your faucets dripping and your pets inside tonight!

For Saturday we’ll see a slow warm-up above freezing as highs reach into the 40s by evening. Most of the day is dry, but we will see a rain chance increase by the evening as our next front approaches. That rain will blossom Saturday night and soak us right into Sunday morning.

Temperatures will hover in the 40s during the overnight hours into early Sunday. Rain will be around for a good chunk of the day on Sunday, but it will taper off starting Sunday evening, leaving behind two-thirds of an inch to one-and-a-half inches of rainfall. Watch for some minor flooding issues as the rain wraps up!

Rain chances will ease by Sunday afternoon with temperatures falling once again. We’re back into the 30s for highs Monday & Tuesday. Much of next week looks calmer with a well deserved break from the active weather. Don’t it expect to last too long though!

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Updated forecast from WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Evening, January 7, 2022

Most Read

JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day
Daeyon Wallace, 24, has been charged with assault-first degree after admitting to police he had...
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Valley Station
Victim of Springfield Drive homicide identified
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

Crashes caused multiple closures along the highway.
Fast snow, multiple crashes clogged Bullitt roads
Snowplows and salt trucks worked throughout the night to clear major roads.
Hardin County road conditions improve 24 hours after snowfall
Wayside houses hundreds of Louisville's homeless at a time, serving around 2,000 meals per day.
Frigid temps raise ‘White Flag’ at Louisville homeless shelters
Updated forecast from WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Evening, January 7, 2022