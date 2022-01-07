Support Local Businesses
Hardin County road conditions improve 24 hours after snowfall

Parts of Hardin County were coated with five to eight inches of snow.
Parts of Hardin County were coated with five to eight inches of snow.(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County roads seem to be clearer 24 hours after parts of the county were coated with five to eight inches of snow.

Drivers reported being stuck in traffic for more than five hours.

Eastbound lanes of Western Kentucky Parkway were at a standstill for several hours after more than two dozen cars crashed. Interstate 65 going eastbound toward Elizabethtown was also slammed with traffic after a semi and firetruck crashed.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Winter weather causes major traffic problems in Hardin County

Snowplows and salt trucks worked throughout the night to clear major roads.

Brad Carson and his wife waited an extra day to drive from Louisville to Nashville, and they’re glad they did. He said roads were significantly better.

“The side roads are pretty icy but Interstate 65 South has been good so far. The ramps are pretty slick, but other than that it’s good. No problems,” Carson said.

He said he’s prepared in case traffic becomes backed up again.

“Well, my wife is much smarter than I am so she packed blankets and water. She’s the prepper so she’s ready,” he laughed.

Hardin County officials warned that side roads might still be coated in compacted snow, and the temperatures are too low for salt and calcium treatments to be effective. They said snowplows will continue their routes.

