Howard scores 30 as #21 UK beats #15 Georgia 84-76
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAVE) - All-American Rhyne Howard scored 30 points as #21 UK beat #15 Georgia 84-76 on Thursday night in Memorial Coliseum.
It was the Cats first game since a win over USC Upstate on December 19.
UK outscored the Bulldogs 26-19 in the fourth quarter.
The Cats improve to 8-3, 1-0 in the SEC. Georgia falls to 12-3, 1-2.
Kentucky visits #1 South Carolina (14-1, 2-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.
