Howard scores 30 as #21 UK beats #15 Georgia 84-76

(WAVE) - All-American Rhyne Howard scored 30 points as #21 UK beat #15 Georgia 84-76 on Thursday night in Memorial Coliseum.

It was the Cats first game since a win over USC Upstate on December 19.

UK outscored the Bulldogs 26-19 in the fourth quarter.

The Cats improve to 8-3, 1-0 in the SEC. Georgia falls to 12-3, 1-2.

Kentucky visits #1 South Carolina (14-1, 2-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

