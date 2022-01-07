Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Howard scores 30 as #21 UK beats #15 Georgia 84-76

All-American Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 30 points
All-American Rhyne Howard scored a season-high 30 points(UK Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - All-American Rhyne Howard scored 30 points as #21 UK beat #15 Georgia 84-76 on Thursday night in Memorial Coliseum.

It was the Cats first game since a win over USC Upstate on December 19.

UK outscored the Bulldogs 26-19 in the fourth quarter.

The Cats improve to 8-3, 1-0 in the SEC. Georgia falls to 12-3, 1-2.

Kentucky visits #1 South Carolina (14-1, 2-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Bitter cold air
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio providing an update on the district's plans during the...
JCPS ready to transition to NTI amid COVID spread, Pollio says
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day

Latest News

UofL head coach Jeff Walz
#3 Cards force 35 turnovers in 81-39 win over Pittsburgh
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers...
Jackson-Davis powers Hoosiers to 67-51 win over #13 Ohio State
Zakiyah Johnson is gaining more attention in freshman year.
Sacred Heart Freshman is Turning Heads for the Defending Champs
UofL guard El Ellis
Cards hold on for 75-72 win over Pitt