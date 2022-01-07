Support Local Businesses
Jackson-Davis powers Hoosiers to 67-51 win over #13 Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers...
BLOOMINGTON, IN - NOVEMBER 09, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game between the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, IN. Photo By Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athletics(Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athletics | Andrew Mascharka/Indiana Athleti)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WAVE) - Trayce Jackson-Davis was dominant. The IU junior scored 27 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and blocked five shots in a 67-51 Hoosiers win over #13 Ohio State on Thursday night at Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall.

“Coach Woodson has made it an emphasis that we don’t lose at home and we protect our home floor, and so that’s what we did tonight and we got to keep continuing to do it the rest of the season,” Jackson-Davis said.

The Buckeyes got within one on a Malaki Branham free throw with 10:01 remaining. Indiana responded with a 19-3 run to put it away.

The Hoosiers are 11-0 at home this season.

Trey Galloway was back on the court for the first time since suffering a broken wrist against St. John’s on November 17. In 18 minutes, he had 8 points, four rebounds and three assists, including a dramatic lob to Jackson-Davis in the final minute for an emphatic slam.

Indiana improves to 11-3, 2-2 in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes fall to 9-3, 3-1.

The Hoosiers host Minnesota (10-2, 1-2) on Sunday at 12 p.m.

