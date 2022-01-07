KY Transportation Cabinet advising “no travel at this time”

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the winter storm that hit the state Thursday and the snow and ice it left behind on our roadways, officials say stay home if you can.

More than two dozen weather-related road incidences happened in Bowling Green alone during the storm.

In an effort to keep the community safe, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet took to social media not only to thank those that worked on our roadways but to also advise “no travel at this time”.

In a Facebook post, KYTC writes, “If you must travel, please clear your vehicles before you leave, slow down, and leave plenty of space between you and other vehicles. Although KYTC Snowfighters worked through the night treating and plowing roadways, the frigid temperatures reduce the effectiveness of salt and calcium chloride treatments. Hazardous travel conditions remain. Please stay home unless absolutely necessary. Be safe Kentucky.”

Find the latest information from the KYTC on this link: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Kentucky Office of Highway Safety

