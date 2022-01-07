Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Man shot during road rage incident in Valley Station

Calls came in just before 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of Dixie Highway...
Calls came in just before 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of Dixie Highway and Valley Station Road.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot in the Valley Station neighborhood during a road rage incident on Thursday night.

Calls came in just before 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of Dixie Highway and Valley Station Road, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot.

Early investigation revealed the man was involved in a road rage incident shortly before police were called. Two men had stopped and got out of their car where an altercation occurred, police said.

During the incident, the suspect fired shots which ended up hitting the victim.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to University Hospital alert and conscious and is expected to survive.

The suspect returned to the scene and turned himself in. He is now being questioned by LMPD detectives.

Police said the relationship between the victim and the suspect is unknown.

