Louisville-area firefighters share tips on preventing fires during winter weather

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With colder weather approaching, firefighters are warning about the possibility of house fires and how to prevent them.

The Zoneton Fire Protection District said there are many tips homeowners can keep in mind to stay safe when heating up a home this winter.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more home fires are reported in the winter than any other season, with many taking place in December, January and February.

NFPA created a checklist of safety tips to keep in mind to help prevent fires:

Test all smoke alarms. Do this at least once a month. This way you will know they are working. Install carbon monoxide alarms in your home. Test these alarms too.

Plan two ways out of the home in case of an emergency.

Clear driveway and front walk of ice and snow. This will provide easy access to your home.

Make sure your house number can be seen from the street. If you need help, first responders will be able to find you.

Be ready in case the power goes out. Have flashlights on hand. Also have battery-powered lighting and fresh batteries. Never use candles.

Stay aware of winter weather. Listen to the television or radio for updates. Watch for bulletins online.

Check on neighbors. Check on others who may need help.

Generators should be used outdoors. Keep them away from windows and doors. Do not run a generator inside your garage, even if the door is open.

Stay away from downed wires. Report any downed wires to authorities.

Be ready if the heat stops working. Use extra layers of clothes and blankets to stay warm. If you use an emergency heat source, keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away.

Turn portable heaters off when you leave the room. All portable heaters should be off when going to bed.

Firefighters also recommend creating a bag of essential items to bring with if someone needs to leave home for an extended period of time and taping a list of important cell phone numbers somewhere where first responders can find it and contact residents.

