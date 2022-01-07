Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Louisville-area firefighters share tips on preventing fires during winter weather

With colder weather approaching, firefighters are warning about the possibility of house fires...
With colder weather approaching, firefighters are warning about the possibility of house fires and how to prevent them.(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_rclassenlayouts'>rclassenlayouts</a>)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With colder weather approaching, firefighters are warning about the possibility of house fires and how to prevent them.

The Zoneton Fire Protection District said there are many tips homeowners can keep in mind to stay safe when heating up a home this winter.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, more home fires are reported in the winter than any other season, with many taking place in December, January and February.

NFPA created a checklist of safety tips to keep in mind to help prevent fires:

  • Test all smoke alarms. Do this at least once a month. This way you will know they are working. Install carbon monoxide alarms in your home. Test these alarms too.
  • Plan two ways out of the home in case of an emergency.
  • Clear driveway and front walk of ice and snow. This will provide easy access to your home.
  • Make sure your house number can be seen from the street. If you need help, first responders will be able to find you.
  • Be ready in case the power goes out. Have flashlights on hand. Also have battery-powered lighting and fresh batteries. Never use candles.
  • Stay aware of winter weather. Listen to the television or radio for updates. Watch for bulletins online.
  • Check on neighbors. Check on others who may need help.
  • Generators should be used outdoors. Keep them away from windows and doors. Do not run a generator inside your garage, even if the door is open.
  • Stay away from downed wires. Report any downed wires to authorities.
  • Be ready if the heat stops working. Use extra layers of clothes and blankets to stay warm. If you use an emergency heat source, keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away.
  • Turn portable heaters off when you leave the room. All portable heaters should be off when going to bed.

Firefighters also recommend creating a bag of essential items to bring with if someone needs to leave home for an extended period of time and taping a list of important cell phone numbers somewhere where first responders can find it and contact residents.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jan. 6, 2022 snowstorm brought traffic on the Joe Prather Highway in Hardin County to a...
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Snow ends, bitter cold moves in
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio providing an update on the district's plans during the...
JCPS ready to transition to NTI amid COVID spread, Pollio says
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day

Latest News

The six designated sledding hills will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on days where snow...
Louisville Parks and Recreation announces designated sledding hills
The six designated sledding hills will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on days where snow...
Louisville Parks and Recreation announces designated sledding hills
Cunningham grew up with Owens and worked with him for many years.
INTERVIEW: NAACP President Raoul Cunningham on Darryl Owens' legacy
In Louisville, a group of nurses are dealing with the heartache of one their own who is...
Healthcare workers gather support for Louisville nurse hospitalized with COVID