Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Louisville health care providers prepare to administer COVID booster shots for kids 12 and up

Eighth grader Tatiana Hamilton says she wants her classmates to get vaccinated so she can see...
Eighth grader Tatiana Hamilton says she wants her classmates to get vaccinated so she can see them again in school (May 2021).(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The CDC now recommends COVID-19 booster shots for kids 12 and older. After the recommendation, health care providers in Louisville are making them available.

“We know that immunity wanes over a few months,” said Dr. Kristina Bryant of Norton Children’s Department of Infectious Diseases, “so five months seems to be the right interval at this point in time.”

Your children can get the booster shot been five months after their initial vaccination series is complete. Appointments are available at local pharmacies and other health care providers.

Norton Health suggests going to available vaccine clinics, family care sites or prompt care locations. You can go to your pediatrician’s office, but they’re dealing with a lot right now.

“Pediatrician’s offices have the vaccine,” Dr. Bryant said, “but they are very busy right now seeing sick kids.”

Dr. Bryant said those offices are inundated with other sicknesses like the flu or RSV. Kids are being sent to the hospital and testing positive for COVID-19, but less than a dozen (at Norton facilities) are in the hospital because of their COVID complications.

”The rest of the kids that have positive test results are actually there for something else,” Dr. Bryant explained.

The virus hasn’t been proven to be extremely harmful to children, but they are contracting the virus at a higher rate. As of Friday, Norton Health has tested 3,741 kids in January and 32 percent of those results came back positive. Those kids can in turn spread it to more vulnerable populations, but vaccines and boosters can prevent that.

“Just because it’s not 100 percent effective doesn’t mean it’s not effective at all,” said Dr. Bryant.

In Kentucky, more than 50 percent of kids over 12 haven’t had their first dose of a vaccine.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Sunny, but frigid afternoon ahead
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day
Calls came in just before 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of Dixie Highway...
LMPD: Man shot during road rage incident in Valley Station
Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from LMPD...
Suspect arrested in thefts targeting LMPD vehicles
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear declares state of emergency following heavy snowfall in Ky.

Latest News

The World's Most Famous Racetrack will be hosting the newest site in Louisville Metro to get a...
Louisville Metro to open drive-thru mass testing site at Churchill Downs
Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge