Man arrested after road rage shooting in Valley Station

Daeyon Wallace, 24, has been charged with assault-first degree after admitting to police he had shot a man after a road rage incident.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested and charged after a road rage shooting in Valley Station on Thursday night.

Daeyon Wallace, 24, has been charged with assault-first degree after admitting to police he had shot a man after a road rage incident.

Calls came in just before 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of Dixie Highway and Valley Station Road, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Officers arrived and found an adult man who had been shot multiple times.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to University Hospital alert and conscious and is expected to survive.

According to an arrest report, Wallace called police and told them he was involved in the incident and agreed to make a statement.

Wallace told police the two had been driving when the victim struck his vehicle several times. The victim allegedly pulled up alongside Wallace’s vehicle and told him “you’re going to die today,” showing Wallace what he believed to be a gun.

Calls came in just before 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of Dixie Highway and Valley Station Road.(WAVE 3 News)

The victim allegedly pulled up in front of Wallace and then left his car. As the victim approached Wallace’s vehicle with his hands hidden, Wallace said he fired his gun 3 times at the victim, hitting him.

Several eyewitnesses told police the victim had approached Wallace’s vehicle with his hands up in “a gesture similar to one of disbelief or exasperation.”

Eyewitnesses also told police the victim was a “significant distance” away from Wallace’s vehicle when shots were fired. Wallace also told police the victim was not close enough to his car to make contact as he fired.

Investigation from police showed no firearm was found and on-scene evidence did not match Wallace’s account.

