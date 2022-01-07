Support Local Businesses
Man killed in late night shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a man found shot late Thursday is under investigation by the Louisville Metro police.

Officers called to the 3200 block of Springfield Drive just before midnight found the victim, an adult man, outside.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

There are no suspects in custody. If you have information about the case, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or provide the information online by clicking here.

