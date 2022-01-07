Support Local Businesses
Mom who took her child into Capitol during riot gets prison

Federal agents say Virginia Spencer can be seen in the below screenshots from this video...
Federal agents say Virginia Spencer can be seen in the below screenshots from this video wearing a patterned toboggan, black facemask, and a dark colored hoodie.(FBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
A North Carolina woman who brought her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot has been sentenced to three months imprisonment.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said she finds it difficult to comprehend why Virginia Marie Spencer and her husband took their child into the building during a violent insurrection.

Spencer’s husband also was arrested.

He’s pleaded not guilty to riot-related charges.

Prosecutors say the Spencers joined other rioters who overwhelmed a line of police officers, invaded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite and demanded entry to the House chamber.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

