NKY officer accused of online sex chat with minor

Ryan Hill
Ryan Hill(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By Kim Schupp and Kendall Hyde
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - An Augusta police officer has been arrested on charges that he engaged in sexual chats online with an undercover detective that he believed was an underage girl.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Hill, 29, used social media to engage in sexually explicit conversations with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old female.

Unbeknownst to Hill, his conversations were with an undercover task force officer from Minnesota.

The sheriff’s office said the conversations spanned several days and Hill described sexual acts he wanted to perform on the girl.

In the chat with the undercover officer, Hill admitted that he was a police officer.

Detectives later confirmed that Hill worked as a police officer with the Augusta Police Department.

Lt. Philip Ridgell with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said they won’t tolerate unlawful actions, regardless if it involves an officer.

“The mere fact, in this case, we had an adult who was speaking unlawfully with who they thought was a 15-year-old female is something we won’t tolerate,” Lt. Ridgell explained. “No matter his background, and where he may come from, or what his profession is, the act within of itself is something we’re going to investigate. If it materializes in an arrest, we’re going to place those people under arrest.”

Hill was charged with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities.

He is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond.

