Parents sound off on JCPS early dismissal and snow day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents had a lot to say about how JCPS handled Thursday’s inclement weather early dismissal and what would happen on Friday, ahead of the snow day announcement.

The biggest concern is safety, but parents and JCPS administration didn’t arrive to a similar decision on what that was.

Cars move at a glacial pace on the snow frozen roads Thursday morning into the afternoon. One to three inches reportedly covered Jefferson County.

Plow trucks efforted snow removal for safer roads, but it wasn’t enough before Louisville Metro Police Department reported 15 JCPS buses crashed because of the road conditions. No one was reportedly hurt.

”Its scary, that could’ve been my child,” JCPS Mother Amanda Gonzales said. ”Our kids are irreplaceable. [JCPS] should put themselves, as parents in that position when they make these calls.”

Amanda Gonzales’ son is in 3rd grade; fortunately, he made it off his bus without any issues. The single mother said the snow day announcement came at a good time, allowing parents to make child care accommodations.

Gonzales said she and other parents are mad at the district’s administration handling of early dismissal. Not to mention, everything else she said has been been up in the air.

”Just the unknown is very scary,” Gonzales said. “The COVID (situation is) still going around. At any time [students] can be put back at home. As a single parent, I have to thing about that and think about my son’s best interest.”

Experiencing a different situation, Tanesha Booker said she’s relieved she didn’t have to deal with the early dismissal situation as her daughters are quarantined.

“I probably wouldn’t have sent my kids anyway,” Booker said. “JCPS can make a ruling, but, you, as a parent; that’s your child. You decide if it’s not safe keep them home.”

Booker said she understands the red tape JCPS has to cut through before calling it in for a snow day. The mother of two adds parents need to understand safety is everyone’s top concern.

”Dammed if you do, dammed if you don’t,” Booker said on the situation. “Either way it goes someone was going to be upset. You take it how it comes, and it’s a work in progress. That’s all you can do.”

JCPS announced Friday is strictly a snow day. NTI will not be utilized. After-school activities are also canceled.

JCPS employees do not report to work unless contacted by a supervisor.

