Pike County road crews battle winter weather days after flooding

At 4 p.m., US 23 was starting to see snow as the winter weather moved through Pike County.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -

With the snow pouring down in Pike County Thursday night, hours of preparation were put to the test.

Road crews from the Pike County road department, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and the City of Pikeville hit the pavement as the county went into a whiteout.

“The guys will be out there 24/7. And what I generally ask or remind people is to be very careful when you’re driving on the road. But, most importantly, give our snow plows room. Don’t crowd them, don’t come up on them too fast; if you see a snow plow, back off,” said KYTC Dist. 12 Chief Dist. Engineer Mary Westfall Holbrook.

According to officials, the community can play a roll in helping with the clearing efforts by being patient and staying home as possible.

“The roads could deteriorate very quickly and we just ask for your patience and just to give us room to work,” said Holbrook.

However, if you can not stay home, they ask that you give yourself extra time to get where you have to be and give the workers room to clear and treat the roads impacted by the quick, heavy snowfall.

In the county that work will take longer, as crews battle the fresh snow on several roads that are barely cleaned up from the Saturday floods.

“But it is going to be even a slower recovery from the snow, just because it’s gonna take us a lot longer in each road,” said Pike County Roads Supervisor Fabian Little.

Little says the crews are still had at work and working to clean up and restore access to the county as the snow continues to fall.

“The guys that you see out there at one o’clock in the morning are the same guys you’re going to see out there at six o’clock in the morning. So they’re tired; they’re wore down,” said Little. “Just know that we are trying. We will work and we will work diligently and we will stay at it until all these roads are passable.”

Holbrook also stressed the importance of staying attentive while driving- especially in the snow- urging drivers to keep the phones down and their guards up.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

