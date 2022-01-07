Support Local Businesses
Snapchat joke leads to terrorizing arrest

(Gray News)
By Allen Miller
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police say they arrested two teens for making an online shooting threat at one of the high schools.

And although the teens said it was only a joke, police say they’re treating in very seriously.

They circulated a picture of a semi-automatic rifle on Snapchat with the caption “Don’t go to school tomorrow.”

The school resource officer was able to track down those responsible.

Regarding the incident, Bismarck PD Lt. Luke Gardiner said, “A joke that causes fear, no longer is a joke and anyone that utilizes these platforms to stir up fear will be held accountable.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

