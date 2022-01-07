Unemployment rates fall in all 120 Kentucky counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between November 2020 and November 2021.

Woodford County in central Kentucky had the state’s lowest jobless rate at 2%.

The report was issued Thursday by the Kentucky Center for Statistics.

The next lowest rate was in Scott County at 2.2%.

Magoffin County in eastern Kentucky had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9%.

It was followed by Breathitt County at 7%.

