Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Unemployment rates fall in all 120 Kentucky counties

(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between November 2020 and November 2021.

Woodford County in central Kentucky had the state’s lowest jobless rate at 2%.

The report was issued Thursday by the Kentucky Center for Statistics.

The next lowest rate was in Scott County at 2.2%.

Magoffin County in eastern Kentucky had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9%.

It was followed by Breathitt County at 7%.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Sunny, but frigid afternoon ahead
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day
Calls came in just before 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the intersection of Dixie Highway...
LMPD: Man shot during road rage incident in Valley Station
Robert Christian Dumonte, 31, is facing multiple charges in connection with thefts from LMPD...
Suspect arrested in thefts targeting LMPD vehicles
Gov. Andy Beshear
Beshear declares state of emergency following heavy snowfall in Ky.

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Sunny, but frigid afternoon ahead
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/7 10AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 1/7 10AM Update
KSP: Trooper hit by vehicle that lost control on ice
Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later