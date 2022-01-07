Victim of Springfield Drive homicide identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man found shot to death late Thursday has been released.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Erik E. Girton, Jr., 24, of Louisville.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 3200 block of Springfield Drive just before midnight about the shooting. They found Girton suffering from gunshot wounds.

Girton was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody. If you have information about the case, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or provide the information online by clicking here.

