Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Video: Police find live deer in trunk of car during traffic stop

Newberry Township Police Department found a live deer in the back of a car during a...
Newberry Township Police Department found a live deer in the back of a car during a Pennsylvania traffic stop.(Newberry Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTERS, Pa. (WXIX) - Police officers in Newberry Township got a bit of a surprise when they pulled over a car during a Pennsylvania traffic stop and found a live deer in its trunk.

The video shows the passenger, identified by police as a 21-year-old male, getting out of the car and opening the trunk. He then grabs the deer and carries it across the road.

According to the Newberry Township Police Department, officers pulled the car over initially because the driver was suspected of being under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Then, the officer noticed the live animal in the back of the vehicle.

The occupants told police that they had hit the deer with their car and then placed it in the trunk.

When they later realized that the deer was still alive, they continued to drive with the animal in the vehicle, police said.

Newberry Township police say they took the driver, a 19-year-old female, into custody as part of the DUI investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Weekend warm-up brings rain
Daeyon Wallace, 24, has been charged with assault-first degree after admitting to police he had...
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Valley Station
Victim of Springfield Drive homicide identified
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day

Latest News

FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 1974 file photo, Muhammad Ali punches a bag in his Deer Lake, Pa.,...
Muhammad Ali 80th birthday to be marked with virtual event
The three killed were Jason, Rebecca and Brennan Dewitt, according to Jason’s sister, Leah Sabol.
Victims identified: Three members from same family die in Blount Co. house fire
Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police officers were called the intersection of South...
LMPD: 14-year-old found shot in Park Hill neighborhood
An amber alert was canceled Friday for a one-year-old child who was abducted in a stolen...
Minnesota child found safe after being abducted in stolen vehicle
A group of people are being denied flights back to Canada after violating rules on their flight...
Airline denies passengers a flight home after ‘party’ group was dancing, vaping on plane