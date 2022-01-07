Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Winter weather causes major traffic problems in Hardin County

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Parts of Hardin County got between five and eight inches of snow on Thursday.

Eastbound lanes of Western Kentucky Parkway were at a standstill for several hours after more than two dozen cars crashed. It’s unknown if anybody was injured.

Interstate 56 going eastbound toward Elizabethtown was also slammed with traffic after a semi and firetruck crashed.

Rob Beneke was stuck in the I-65 traffic for more than five hours. He owns an outdoor services company and was coming to Elizabethtown to salt and plow roads.

The 18-mile drive from his shop to Elizabethtown would normally take him about 25 minutes. He described driving just two miles every 20 minutes.

“Between Brooks and Shepherdsville, there were over 14 cars I saw sliding off and then get to the hill at Lebanon Junction, tractor trailers,” he said. “It was a mess. It was tough to watch just seeing everybody just stuck and people walking around and everybody just stuck on the freeway.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Bitter cold air
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/6
21-year-old Karson Reitz appeared in court Tuesday facing two counts of murder.
New details emerge as man accused of double murder at Louisville restaurant appears in court
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio providing an update on the district's plans during the...
JCPS ready to transition to NTI amid COVID spread, Pollio says
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day

Latest News

On the Western Kentucky Parkway near Elizabethtown where eight inches of snow fell, vehicles...
Winter Storm Alert Day 1/6 : Hardin County hit hard by storms
Cleanup on the western Kentucky parkway still ongoing this evening. A 20 to 30 car pileup shut...
Winter Storm Alert Day 1/6 : Nelson and Hardin Counties
WAVE 3 News reporter Olivia Russell joins us live with a look at the road conditions in Hardin...
Winter Storm Alert Day 1/6 : Hardin County
Government offices in Hardin County closed at Noon on January 6, 2022, due to the snow and poor...
Snow brings early closure to Hardin County government offices