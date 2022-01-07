Winter weather causes major traffic problems in Hardin County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Parts of Hardin County got between five and eight inches of snow on Thursday.

Eastbound lanes of Western Kentucky Parkway were at a standstill for several hours after more than two dozen cars crashed. It’s unknown if anybody was injured.

Interstate 56 going eastbound toward Elizabethtown was also slammed with traffic after a semi and firetruck crashed.

Rob Beneke was stuck in the I-65 traffic for more than five hours. He owns an outdoor services company and was coming to Elizabethtown to salt and plow roads.

The 18-mile drive from his shop to Elizabethtown would normally take him about 25 minutes. He described driving just two miles every 20 minutes.

“Between Brooks and Shepherdsville, there were over 14 cars I saw sliding off and then get to the hill at Lebanon Junction, tractor trailers,” he said. “It was a mess. It was tough to watch just seeing everybody just stuck and people walking around and everybody just stuck on the freeway.”

