Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Authorities ask for public’s help finding abducted child in stolen vehicle

An amber alert was issued Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for a one-year-old child who was abducted in a...
An amber alert was issued Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for a one-year-old child who was abducted in a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minneapolis Police Department says they are looking for a white 2008 Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plate HTH 234 that was stolen with a child inside.(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — An amber alert was issued Friday evening for a one-year-old child who was abducted in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says they are looking for a white 2008 Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plate HTH 234 that was stolen with a child inside.

Authorities say the incident happened near 12th and Lake Streets in Minneapolis.

The child’s name is RayRay Powell.

An amber alert was issued Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for a one-year-old child who was abducted in a...
An amber alert was issued Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, for a one-year-old child who was abducted in a stolen vehicle in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minneapolis Police Department says they are looking for a white 2008 Buick Enclave with Minnesota license plate HTH 234 that was stolen with a child inside.(KEYC)

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a gray t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (612) 348-2345.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Weekend warm-up brings rain
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day
Daeyon Wallace, 24, has been charged with assault-first degree after admitting to police he had...
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Valley Station
Victim of Springfield Drive homicide identified
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the birthday of a gorilla who loves to look through through...
Happy birthday Jelani! Louisville Zoo gorilla known for looking at cellphone pics turns 25
Crashes caused multiple closures along the highway.
Fast snow, multiple crashes clogged Bullitt roads
Crashes caused multiple closures along the highway.
Fast snow, multiple crashes clogged Bullitt roads
Jamie Clark's license plate goes TikTok viral.
Bangor woman goes viral on TikTok for vanity license plate