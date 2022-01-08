Support Local Businesses
Coroner identifies woman killed after car crashes into building

By Julia Huffman and Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 9:25 AM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman who died after her car crashed into a building on National Turnpike has been identified by officials.

Kaylynn Felix, 31, died at University Hospital due to blunt force injuries from the crash on Jan. 8, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to the crash on the 8200 block of National Turnpike around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, where they found a Ford Expedition that had crashed into the corner of a building, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Early investigation revealed Felix’s car was headed southbound in the right lane of National Turnpike when she veered left, causing the car to rotate around, according to Ellis.

It is unknown what caused the driver to veer left.

Felix tried to regain control of the car before crossing into the northbound lanes, hitting a curb, and then crashing into the building.

EMS took Felix along with a male passenger to University Hospital ,where she later died. The man is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

