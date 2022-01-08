Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Experts say winter weather can be beneficial to health

Many students, of all ages, went to Hospital Hill after completing their school work for...
Many students, of all ages, went to Hospital Hill after completing their school work for non-traditional instruction days.(Jeanna Kleine-Kracht, WBKO)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) - Colder temperatures are officially here and experts say the winter weather can be good for both mental and physical health.

“It really decreases our happiness not to get outside,” Dr. Stephanie Walsh, Director of Child Wellness at Children’s Healthcare said.

Walsh said getting outdoors and braving the lower temperatures is crucial to your mental and physical health.

“Being outside, breathing fresh air, it really changes everything, particularly your mood,” she said.

Getting outdoors may also lower your risk of spreading germs, allowing you to keep your distance from others. Being active can also help super charge your immune system for up to 24 hours.

“We tend to think of it as adults as exercise and remember kids think of it as play, so reminding them go outside and play and have some fun,” Walsh said.

By doing so, the physical activity can also help with getting more sleep.

“The better sleep we get, the healthier we are, the more better we are to fight disease,” she said.

While bundling up is important, Walsh said to wear layers, trying to allow kids to choose their winter weather attire.

“If they’re cold, they’ll come back inside and put more clothes on, but if they’re hot, it’s OK for them to take their hat off,” Walsh said.

Also remember in the winter, you can’t catch a cold from the cold, it’s the result of coming into contact with a virus. It’s also important to continue to drink plenty of water, as dehydration can happen even when it’s cold out.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Victim of Springfield Drive homicide identified
Daeyon Wallace, 24, has been charged with assault-first degree after admitting to police he had...
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Valley Station
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Active Heroes founder Troy Yocum (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Active Heroes founder Troy Yocum dies from COVID-19

Latest News

As temperatures dipped well below freezing, three Louisville shelters worked to get as many...
Frigid temps raise ‘White Flag’ at Louisville homeless shelters
HNN File
Woman killed after car crashes into building
Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a car crash in the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
FORECAST: Rain, not snow, on the way for tonight!