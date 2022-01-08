FORECAST: Rain, not snow, on the way for tonight!

WEATHER HEADLINES

Heavy Rain: 1-2″ possible into Sunday

Wind Gusts: Could exceed 35 mph at times tonight

Minor flooding issues possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll start off with lots of sunshine today but clouds will take over by the afternoon hours. A warmer flow will help push temperatures above freezing by this afternoon.

Rainy and windy night ahead with some areas picking up over 1″ of rainfall. Watch for high water issues due to the rain/snow melt combination . Wind gusts could exceed 35 mph.

Sunday will feature a rainy start but the showers will start to push to the south/east by midday. Colder air will start to approach by the evening. Any moisture around could change to snow flurries before skies clear out.

Temperatures will drop quickly so watch for black ice that could develop overnight into Monday AM.

