Happy birthday Jelani! Louisville Zoo gorilla known for looking at cellphone pics turns 25

The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the birthday of a gorilla who loves to look through through...
The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the birthday of a gorilla who loves to look through through people's pictures on their phones.(Louisville Zoo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the birthday of a gorilla who loves to look through through people’s pictures on their phones.

Jelani the silverback gorilla celebrated his 25th birthday with Louisville Zoo staff on Thursday. The Gorilla Forest keeper staff shared photos on Louisville Zoo social media with Jelani and his birthday treats.

In 2002, Jelani arrived at the Louisville Zoo after being born at Lincoln Park Zoo in 1997. He lives with three other gorillas: Bengati, Kicho and Cecil.

Jelani is best known for viral videos of him looking through his glass enclosure at visitor’s cellphone pictures and videos. When viewing photos, Jelani gestures to let visitors know when he wants to see the next one.

