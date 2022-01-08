Happy birthday Jelani! Louisville Zoo gorilla known for looking at cellphone pics turns 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the birthday of a gorilla who loves to look through through people’s pictures on their phones.

Jelani the silverback gorilla celebrated his 25th birthday with Louisville Zoo staff on Thursday. The Gorilla Forest keeper staff shared photos on Louisville Zoo social media with Jelani and his birthday treats.

While it was a snow day for most of us — the Gorilla Forest keeper staff were celebrating a very special birthday. Jelani the gorilla turned 25! You may know Jelani best from videos of him interacting with guests by looking at their smart phone photos. Happy Birthday, Jelani! pic.twitter.com/4f4HuQY9qk — Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) January 6, 2022

In 2002, Jelani arrived at the Louisville Zoo after being born at Lincoln Park Zoo in 1997. He lives with three other gorillas: Bengati, Kicho and Cecil.

Jelani is best known for viral videos of him looking through his glass enclosure at visitor’s cellphone pictures and videos. When viewing photos, Jelani gestures to let visitors know when he wants to see the next one.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.