Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD: 14-year-old found shot in Park Hill neighborhood

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police officers were called the intersection of South...
Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police officers were called the intersection of South 22nd Street and St. Louis Avenue on reports of a shooting.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been sent to the hospital after being found shot in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday night.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police officers were called the intersection of South 22nd Street and St. Louis Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Police arrived and found the 14-year-old boy who had been shot. Police later determined the shooting happened at a different, unknown location.

The boy was transported to University Hospital conscious and alert and is expected to survive.

There are no suspects at this time. Investigation is ongoing by LMPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Pixabay)
FORECAST: Weekend warm-up brings rain
Daeyon Wallace, 24, has been charged with assault-first degree after admitting to police he had...
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Valley Station
Victim of Springfield Drive homicide identified
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
JCPS logo (Source: WAVE 3 News)
JCPS closed Friday for snow day

Latest News

An amber alert was canceled Friday for a one-year-old child who was abducted in a stolen...
Minnesota child found safe after being abducted in stolen vehicle
The Louisville Zoo is celebrating the birthday of a gorilla who loves to look through through...
Happy birthday Jelani! Louisville Zoo gorilla known for looking at cellphone pics turns 25
Crashes caused multiple closures along the highway.
Fast snow, multiple crashes clogged Bullitt roads
Crashes caused multiple closures along the highway.
Fast snow, multiple crashes clogged Bullitt roads