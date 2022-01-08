LMPD: 14-year-old found shot in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been sent to the hospital after being found shot in the Park Hill neighborhood on Friday night.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police officers were called the intersection of South 22nd Street and St. Louis Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Police arrived and found the 14-year-old boy who had been shot. Police later determined the shooting happened at a different, unknown location.

The boy was transported to University Hospital conscious and alert and is expected to survive.

There are no suspects at this time. Investigation is ongoing by LMPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.