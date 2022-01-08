Motorcyclist killed in crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning crash has left one person dead.

Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a car crash in the 6100 block of of Maravian Drive at Lower Hunters Trace.

The investigation revealed a motorcycle and passenger vehicle were both headed west bound on Lower Hunters Trace, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

For reasons unknown, the passenger vehicle hit the motorcyclist from behind and the driver was thrown off the bike, Ellis said.

EMS pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

LMPD Traffic Unit is in charge of the investigation.

