One person killed in New Albany crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police and Fire Department are currently investigating a crash involving a semi-truck that killed one person on Saturday.

The crash happened on Grantline Road near Grantline elementary, according to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the driver’s death, Bailey said.

Officials believe the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

It is unknown when Grantline Road will reopen.

