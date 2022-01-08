Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler

By Mia Monet
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two men have been arrested and charged in the kidnapping and rape of a Mississippi toddler who was found December 31.

The men were arrested Wednesday night, WDAM reported. Both made their initial appearance in court Thursday.

Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee, 33, was charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of kidnapping.

Kim S. Lodge, 62, was charged with two counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Both men were denied bond and remain in custody.

Fifteenth Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s Jefferson Davis County office will oversee the case.

“The innocence of a child was lost with this assault,” Kittrell said. “An individual (who) does this, these individuals, I don’t understand the mindset. Never have, never will.

“What I do know is anybody who does this to a child does not deserve to be amongst us.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Victim of Springfield Drive homicide identified
Daeyon Wallace, 24, has been charged with assault-first degree after admitting to police he had...
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Valley Station
HNN File
Woman killed after car crashes into building
Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a car crash in the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Obama honors late Senate leader as man ‘who got things done’
Obama honors late Senate leader as man 'who got things done'
Obama honors late Senate leader as man 'who got things done'
A miner who was trapped after a portion of a mine collapsed in near the Pennsylvania-West...
Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine
Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.
Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later