Victims identified: Three members from same family die in Blount Co. house fire

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced that three people died in a house fire Friday morning.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., BCSO and the Blount Co. Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 4800 block of Sevierville Road in Maryville, according to an announcement.

The three killed were 48-year-old Jason, 43-year-old Rebecca, and 7-year-old Brennan Dewitt, according to Jason’s sister, Leah Sabol.

Brennan Dewitt was killed in a house fire in Blount Co. Friday morning. (Leah Sabol)

A family friend told WVLT News that Brennan Dewitt was 7-years-old and played youth football for the Pigeon Forge Tigers.

The Blount County Investigation Response Team, which includes representatives from BCSO, BCFD, Maryville Police Department and Alcoa Police Department, is investigating the fire to determine the cause.

Sabol set up a fundraiser to help pay for the funeral expenses.

