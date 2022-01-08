Woman killed after car crashes into building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating after a a car crashed into a building, killing one person early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash on the 8200 block of National Turnpike where they found a Ford Expedition had crashed into the corner of a building, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

The investigation revealed the car was headed southbound in the right lane of National Turnpike when the driver veered left, causing the car to rotate around, according to Ellis.

It is unknown what caused the driver to veer left.

The driver tried to regain control of the car before crossing into the northbound lanes, hitting a curb, and then crashing into the building.

EMS took the woman who was driving and the male passenger to University of Louisville Hospital where she later died. The man is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD Traffic Unit continues the investigation.

