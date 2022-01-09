Churchill Downs converts parking lot to mass COVID testing site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Orange Parking Lot at Churchill Downs closest to Taylor Boulevard near Racine and Thornberry Avenue will transform into a mass testing site starting Monday.

The purpose of the testing site aims to help people stay up to date with their health, and to hopefully slow the spread of COVID.

During Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s latest COVID update, health officials shared the city was nearing 4,000 new COVID cases around this time last year.

Last week, 10,153 COVID cases were reported and 16 new deaths.

Mayor Fischer stressed that even though early science may show the omicron variant generally causes less severe illness than other previous variants, it is too early to know the long-term impacts it could have on individuals.

Louisville is still in the red alert level.

There are currently 323 patients in the hospital with COVID as of Tuesday and 63 patients in ICU. Of those in the ICU, 36 patients are on ventilators.

The Churchill Downs site will offer six separate lanes. One lane for Louisville Metro staff, four lanes for public testing, and one lane will provide rapid antigen tests.

The Bluewater Diagnostics Lab partnered with Churchill Downs and says turnaround time for test results is about two to three days.

Testing start Monday, Jan. 10, through Saturday, Jan. 15. from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

Those who want to get tested have to pre-register and bring a government-issued identification and insurance card.

For those that do not have an insurance card, a picture identification or social security number.

The site is looking to administer as many as 3,000 tests a day.

