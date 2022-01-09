Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Dog rescued after being stuck in 5 feet of snow

By KOVR Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOVR) - A dog in California that had been missing since August was rescued after being stuck in five feet of snow.

Russ ran off in August. When the Caldor Fire swept through Lake Tahoe, Calif., his owner was forced to leave without him.

Russ was not seen until recently on a mountainside stuck in snow.

Leona Allen and Elsa Gaule are volunteers with Tahoe Paws who helped rescue the dog.

“I followed the tracks and all of a sudden, saw this dark shape under the tree and then he opened his eyes and I’m pretty sure I screamed. I’m pretty sure Elsa heard me down the mountain,” Allen said.

They used a sled to help get Russ to safety. Allen put the dog on her lap and they slid down the mountain.

Russ quickly melted their hearts.

“I kind of petted him under the chin a little bit and he did that thing where a dog rests his head in your hand,” Gaule said.

Allen says that Russ is “just the most amazing dog.”

Copyright 2022 KVOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Woman killed after car crashes into building
Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a car crash in the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
There are currently no suspects at this time.
LMPD investigating homicide near Jeffersontown
A crash on Grantline Road in New Albany left one driver dead.
One person killed in New Albany crash
Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Louisville Metro Police officers were called the intersection of South...
LMPD: 14-year-old found shot in Park Hill neighborhood

Latest News

A dog was rescued after being stuck under 5 feet of snow.
Dog rescued after being stuck in 5 feet of snow
Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
FORECAST: Rain ends this morning; slick spots possible overnight
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Monday, January 9, 2022
Security footage released by the New York attorney general’s office shows a man who doused...
GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun