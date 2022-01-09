Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Rain ends this morning; slick spots possible overnight

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAVY RAIN: Additional 1-2″ possible this morning
  • WIND GUSTS: Gusts near 30 MPH today
  • TRAVEL ISSUES: Slicks spots possible overnight in areas that don’t dry out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today’s rain gradually ends during the late morning and afternoon. After starting the day in the 40s, temperatures drop into the 30s this afternoon behind the cold front. It will be a windy day with gusts near 30 MPH.

Temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s tonight as clouds decrease. Some slick spots are possible by Monday morning in places where residual water is unable to dry out. Wind gusts near 20 MPH tonight should help many with the drying out process.

Monday will be sunny and cool with highs in the 30s. Monday night will be another cold one with lows in the teens. Skies remain clear tomorrow night.

Sunny and cool weathers remain on Tuesday. Milder temperatures expected by mid-week with highs near 50°.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday Monday, January 9, 2022

