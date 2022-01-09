Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Teens return tonight

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold start to the week
  • Dry and calm for much of the week ahead
  • Milder temperatures by Friday

Decreasing clouds and cold temperatures overnight. Most fall into the teens, near 20 in the core of the city.

Winds from the NW will add a chill. Watch for wet areas to freeze creating a few slick spots on area roads early Monday morning.

Mostly sunny skies, but chilly temperatures with highs in the low to mid 30s. Skies stay clear Monday night with temperatures in the teens once again.

Despite a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday it’s cold again with highs staying in the 30s.

A calmer week is in store with mild temperature returning for the end of the week with highs pushing back closer to 50 degrees.

Rain chances will increase late Friday into the upcoming weekend.

