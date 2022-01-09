LMPD investigating homicide near Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said.

Officers found the man dead with gunshot wounds. There are currently no suspects at this time.

LMPD’s Homicide unit continues the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or to provide information at the online portal.

