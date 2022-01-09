Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD investigating homicide near Jeffersontown

There are currently no suspects at this time.
There are currently no suspects at this time.(WLBT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed on Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane, LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said.

Officers found the man dead with gunshot wounds. There are currently no suspects at this time.

LMPD’s Homicide unit continues the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or to provide information at the online portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Victim of Springfield Drive homicide identified
HNN File
Woman killed after car crashes into building
Daeyon Wallace, 24, has been charged with assault-first degree after admitting to police he had...
Man arrested after road rage shooting in Valley Station
Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a car crash in the...
Motorcyclist killed in crash

Latest News

Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
A crash on Grantline Road in New Albany left one driver dead.
One person killed in New Albany crash
Mario Clark, 23, Vincent Armstrong, 18, and Khalid Williams, 26 each face one count of 2nd...
4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport
Many students, of all ages, went to Hospital Hill after completing their school work for...
Experts say winter weather can be beneficial to health